The headlines after the Fever’s win against the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday night were less about the game and more about the after party.

The Fever, who managed to knock off the #1 ranked team in the WNBA without Caitlin Clark, were led on and off the court by Sophie Cunningham, who made the night memorable regardless of the absence of the sport’s biggest star.

After Indiana’s 74-59 win over the Lynx, Cunninham, who first gained popularity this year after being the one and only player to come to Caitlin Clark’s defense after Connecticut’s Jacy Sheldon raked her across the eyes, jumped in front of the cameras in the post-game lockerroom celebration and twerked in front of the cameras.

Cunningham had 13 points in the game, but most of the conversation has centered on her twerk.

Despite being injured and inactive for the game, Caitlin Clark still made an appearance, dousing teammates with champagne and making music selection requests.

It’s a big win for the Fever. While Clark’s absence has certainly hurt Indiana, learning how to win without her, especially against the best teams in the league, will no doubt make them a stronger force when Clark returns.

But the win wasn’t the only thing the Fever were celebrating. The team also gets to split a $500,000 purse for winning the Commissioner’s Cup.