VIDEO: MLB Gambling Investigation of Luis Ortiz Focuses on Two Pitches

News rocked the baseball watching world on Thursday after it was learned that MLB had suspended and launched an investigation into Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz, mere hours before he was scheduled to pitch.

Now, we know why.

A betting integrity firm called IC360, which noticed the pitches and reported them to sportsbooks in June.

The first questionable incident occurred on June 15 during a game between the Guardians and Mariners. Specifically, suspicions were raised by a spike in betting action that Ortiz’s first pitch would be a ball or a hit batter.

What did Ortiz throw? A slider that went way outside and beyond any possibility of getting hit or called a strike.

The second incident flagged by IC360 came on June 27, when bettors wagered that Ortiz would toss a ball or hit a batter in the top of the third inning against the Cardinals.

Here is a video showing both incidents.

Ortiz has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through the All-Star break, which concludes on July 18.

“The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation,” the league’s statement read. “The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time and will respect the league’s confidential investigative process.”

The announcement of Ortiz’s suspension comes amid a slew of other gambling-related investigations in MLB over the last year.

“Last year, MLB banned Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on Pirates games while he was a member of the team, the New York Post reports. Four other players — A’s pitcher Michael Kelly, Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Saalfrank, Padres pitcher Jay Groome, and Phillies infielder Jose Rodriguez — received one-year suspensions for betting on other teams.”