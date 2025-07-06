Unhinged Leftists Blast Jason Kelce for Loving America

Former NFL player Jason Kelce got an unexpected drubbing from anti-American leftists after he posted an uplifting message about loving America on Independence Day.

“Man, I love the 4th! One of the great days we all can set aside our differences in this country, and enjoy the one thing we all share in common. That we are American! Cheers to you, oh beautiful America,” the retired Philadelphia Eagles center wrote on Instagram on Friday, July 4th.

But almost immediately, disgruntled Democrats and other haters flooded Kelce’s comment section on the post, ripping him for feeling patriotic for the United States of America.

One anti-American replied, “Love u bud but this is so out of touch, i beg you please read the room rn. so many are suffering,” the New York Post reported.

Another leftist accused Kelce of being “tone deaf” for loving America.

One commenter scolded Kelce, writing, “Unfortunately, Jason, this is not real life for many. They signed the worst bill for so many Americans today just to rub it in our faces. I know it’s hard to understand, but so many will suffer.”

A poster by the name of Sarah told Kelce that we “can’t set aside our differences.”

“I really do love you Jason but no, we actually can’t just set aside our differences. The reason why I say that is because I actually do love this country, and what this country is becoming is not something I’m proud of. But I think you know that,” she bloviated.

Another poster called Kelce an “oppressor” for celebrating the Independence Day holiday. “When you choose to ‘put aside’ or neutral, you are choosing the oppressor…disappointed,” he wrote.

Kelce’s post has garnered over 155,000 likes and thousands of replies.

Of course, many also praised Kelce for the post and agreed with him that America is a great country.

But it should not be surprising that left-wingers and Democrats would be upset at the former NFL player’s post. After all, according to a recent Gallup poll, Democrats hate America more every year. And now, a majority of Democrats are not proud to be an American.

The poll taken every year has shown a steady decline in patriotism among Democrats, while Republicans have remained relatively steady, even when Obama and Biden were in the White House.

But since 2015, Democrat patriotism has taken a nose dive to the point where now, only 36 percent of Democrats say they are proud to be an American.

