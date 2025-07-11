Chargers’ Najee Harris Injured During 4th of July Fireworks Accident

New Chargers running back Najee Harris suffered a “superficial eye injury” due to a 4th of July fireworks “mishap,” but should be ready to play by the start of the season, according to his agent.
“Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees,” Harris’ agent, Doug Hendrickson, said.
“Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.”
Harris, 27, is a California native who made headlines for his inspirational story, rising from homelessness for a portion of his teenage years in the Bay Area, to a stellar high school career at Antioch High School, and college football stardom as the feature back in Nick Saban’s offense at Alabama.
The Chargers acquired the 27-year-old former Steeler at the end of the 2024-2025 season.
In four years with the Steelers, Harris totaled 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns rushing, along with 1,149 yards receiving and six receiving touchdowns.
