‘Supergirl’ Star Milly Alcock Claims She Will Be Attacked for ‘Simply Existing as a Woman’ in a Superhero Franchise

Actress Milly Alcock, who stars in Warner Bros. upcoming Supergirl film, claims she will face backlash just for “existing as a woman” in the DC Studios superhero franchise.

Supergirl will be released on June 26 this year. Alcock is leaning into divisive gender politics ahead of the $300 million-plus film’s release. She is sure she will become a target of attacks for no other reason than being a woman.

“It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,” Alcock said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself.”

Alcock added that she was reticent to be in another big franchise film after being part of the House of the Dragon production. But when she went a year without work after being part of 2025’s Sirens, she opted to sign onto Supergirl. Alcock has already presaged the role with a cameo in last year’s re-boot of Superman, which itself is part of the Warner Bros. re-boot of the DC Studios superhero films helmed by director James Gunn.

“I was so shit-scared that my life was over at 22. And, of course, it wasn’t,” Alcock said about having no work after House of Dragons and Sirens. “I kind of bullied myself into it.”

Alcock also defended superhero films against the criticism by legendary directors such as Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott, who both bashed the genre.

“I get it. They’ve been around for fucking ever making phenomenal films,” she said of the famed detractors. “Not every film is for everyone. The beauty of art is that you can be selective.”

It’s possible, thought, that Supergirl might suffer criticism for other reasons than sexism from fans Alcock seems to be suggesting. Its predecessor, Superman, was blasted as too woke.

Unfortunately for Warner Bros., which has been desperate to make its superhero series as successful as Marvel’s, Superman didn’t move the dial to help the Warner Bros. franchise leap into billion-dollar territory.

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