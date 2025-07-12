Former Cardinals All-Pro Tackle Luis Sharpe Dies at 65

Luis Sharpe, a longtime stalwart on the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line and a multiple Pro Bowler, has died at the age of 65.

Sharpe’s wife, Tameka Williams-Sharpe, announced his death in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“With deep sorrow and abiding love, I share that my beloved husband, Luis Sharpe, has passed away,” she wrote. “His strength, love, and faith were a light to all who knew him. I am grateful for every moment we shared and for the many prayers and kindnesses extended to our family.

“Though my heart is heavy, I trust that Luis is now resting in God’s eternal peace. Please continue to keep our family lifted in prayer.”

Sharpe’s 13 seasons with the Cardinals span the time from the team’s time in St. Louis to their move to Arizona in 1988.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Sharpe played his high school football in Detroit and was drafted out of UCLA by the then-St.Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 1982 NFL Draft.

A Pro Bowl selection in 1987, 1988, and 1989 and a second-team All-Pro in 1988 and 1990, Sharpe is considered to be one of the best offensive linemen in Cardinals history.

His success on the field did not translate to success off the field, however. Sharpe battled drug and alcohol addiction after his playing days came to an end in 1994. He was arrested several times and even shot twice during drug purchases.

Sharpe eventually righted the ship in his personal life. This process began in prison, where he began intensively studying the Bible.

“As an athlete, my self-esteem came from the applause of the fans and all of the accolades I received – that’s what filled me,” Sharpe told the Detroit Free Press in December. “But after being homeless, penniless, and hopeless, I have more peace and more joy than I did during my NFL days because God has taken my mess and turned it into a message.”