Trump Highlights Red Sox Win Streak Since Visit to White House

President Donald Trump highlighted how the Boston Red Sox have been on a winning streak since several players visited the White House at the beginning of the month.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump pointed out that the Red Sox “haven’t lost since” they saw him in the Oval Office, noting that they’ve had eight wins in a row.

On July 3, several players from the team visited the White House and were seen shaking hands with Trump, according to CBS News.

The visit came as the Red Sox were in Washington, D.C. to play several games against the Washington Nationals, and at the time the Red Sox were in “fourth place in the AL East with a record of 43-45,” according to the outlet.

In the aftermath of the Red Sox’s visit to the White House, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle highlighted the team’s continued winning streak.

“HUGE WIN TONIGHT FOR THE @RedSox to make it EIGHT STRAIGHT as part of the TRUMP SURGE,” Boyle wrote in a post on X on Friday.

Several other people also praised the teams 8-0 win streak since their meeting with Trump,

“Trump Effect!” Kaelan Dorr, a top official in Trump’s White House wrote in a post on X.

***UPDATE***

At the time of publication, the Red Sox winning streak has stretched to nine games.