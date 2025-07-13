The man who was on the receiving end of a beating from a former pro hockey player on an Alberta golf course last week is now admitting he was drunk and surly and is apologizing for causing the ruckus that led to the fight.

Last week, a video went viral that showed a man verbally abusing another golfer on Alberta Springs Golf Course in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, on July 4. The man taking the verbal assault quickly had enough, grabbed the mouthy one, and tossed him in a pond. But when the soaked abuser came at him again, the man popped the rowdy one several times in the face and tossed him around like a sack of potatoes.

One of the videos of the fight identified the man who tossed the mouthy one around like a rag doll as former NHL player Nick Tarnasky.

“Can you imagine running your mouth at the golf course only to get fed by former NHLer Nick Tarnasky,” the caption read.

Now the man who started the mess is apologizing and admitting that he was drunk and acting like an idiot.

“Yup, that’s me, guys, the guy that got dropped like a bucket of balls in a pond,” Canadian golfer Trevor Ogilvie says in his new video. “Not my finest moment, I know. Looks real bad. Played 36 holes of golf, we drank way too much, and my mouth ran faster than my brain.”

He continued saying, “All jokes aside, guys, I’d like to apologize to all the folks on the course, anyone caught up in it, and anyone who had to deal with me that day. I lost my cool, and I’ve learned from it. Just one of those days when you should’ve kept the cart on the path, you know? Stay hydrated, keep your stick on the ice, maybe stick to 18 [holes].”

He added “#SORRY” to the caption:

Tarnasky was certainly not the one to drunkenly goad. He played five seasons in the NHL with the Lightning, Predators, and Panthers from 2005-10.

He then moved on to teams in Canadian leagues for a while.

According to the New York Post, Tarnasky discussed the golf course incident with the hosts of the “Spittin’ Chicklets” podcast, which will be released this coming week.

