NHL Enforcer Who Tossed Golfer into Pond Breaks His Silence

Nick Tarnasky, the former NHL enforcer who beat a drunk golfer to a pulp after a recent disagreement on a Canadian course, is giving his side of the viral story.

On a recent episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Tarnasky, a five-year NHL vet with three different teams, told listeners that the fight started on July at the Alberta Springs Golf Course in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.

The former NHL player says the drunk golfer playing ahead of him was taking 20-25 minutes per hole and becoming belligerent with other golfers.

“At the end of the day, I asked him not to, told him he shouldn’t get involved with me, I asked him to move on, I gave him every opportunity not to, and he charged at me,” Tarnasky said. “I’m not going to fold over, that’s not my nature.”

Trevor Ogilvie, the drunken golfer who has posted his own video apologizing for his behavior, did not respond kindly when Tarnasky told him to “get moving,” and the fight was on.

“That instantly set him off,” Tarnasky explained. “He’s doing the fist-clenching and the pumping his arms, and that’s where the altercation starts, that’s on the video.”

Tarnasky threatened to toss Ogilvie into the pond as a way of encouraging him to play faster.

“If I hear I’m going to get thrown in the pond by this f*cking mutant, maybe I’m going to chill out,” Tarnasky said. “I thought maybe that could be a fun way to be like, ‘You guys are in the wrong, let’s speed things up.’”

That clearly didn’t work, as Tarnasky not only had to toss Ogilvie in the pond but also beat him up.

The former NHL enforcer said the police eventually arrived, and he explained his side of what happened.

On the bright side, Tarnasky said that the viral video prompted a bunch of his former teammates to reach out.

“It’s nice to hear from damn near every single teammate I’ve played with for 13-14 years of my life,” he said. “Guys are fired up.”