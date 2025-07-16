Cops Arrest Man Suspected in Hit & Run Death of 114-Year-Old Marathon Runner

Police in India have arrested a Canadian motorist in connection with the hit-and-run accident that killed 114-year-old Fauja Singh, the man believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

Amritpal Singh Dhillon of Canada was arrested on Tuesday by police after confessing to the crime on Monday.

According to his confession via Indian journalist Gagandeep Singh, Dhillon told police he was speeding and did not have time to avoid Singh by the time he saw him in the intersection.

After hitting Singh, according to the report, Dhillon panicked and fled the scene.

Fauja Singh burst onto the world scene in 2000 when, as a young man of 89, he ran a marathon in under seven hours.

He also carried the torch at the 2004 and 2012 Olympics.

It is not clear at this time what punishment Dhillon will face.