Ex-ESPN Personality Rips Shane Gillis for ‘Insulting Black Women’ During ESPYs Monologue

While most found comedian Shane Gillis’ opening monologue at the ESPYs Wednesday night to be hilarious, one former ESPN personality did not.

Gillis made jokes about Caitlin Clark fighting black women at Waffle House, the “deleted” Epstein client list, and the general unrecognizable status of WNBA stars, among other things.

X and other social media sites immediately filled with clips of Gillis’ act as users reacted with millions of laughing emojis and praise for the comedian’s work. But not former ESPN personality Sarah Spain.

Instead, she took strong exception to Gillis’ jokes about female athletes and “insults” towards black women.

“In a year of crazy growth for women’s sports choosing an ESPYs host who doesn’t even try to make clever jokes about women athletes (he at least *attempted* for the men) he goes with hacky ‘no one knows the WNBA’ bits, ‘Pinoe is a bad time’ & repeatedly insults Black women,” Spain wrote on X.

Gillis had a couple of jokes referencing Clark.

The comedian said he and Clark are “whites from the Midwest who have nailed a bunch of 3s.”

He also quipped, “When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she’s going to work at a Waffle House so she can continue doing what she loves most, fist fighting black women.”

Comedians are people who take things in public life that contain a shred of truth and make jokes about them. That’s what Gillis did. Maybe Sarah Spain needs to lighten up a bit.