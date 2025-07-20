On Sunday, President Donald Trump urged professional sports to reconsider their woke name changes and insisted that the Washington Commanders revert to the Washington Redskins.

Trump took to his Truth Social account to call for an end to wokeness in sports.

“The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team,” he wrote, “There is a big clamoring for this.”

“Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!” he said.

Many agreed with the president that sports should be about sports, not social issues, and that the names should be restored.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.