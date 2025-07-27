Ichiro Delivers One Final Hit on Lone Dissenting Hall of Fame Voter

One would think that over 3,000 hits, ten gold glove awards, ten All-Star selections, three Silver Slugger awards, and an AL MVP award would win you automatic Hall of Fame status.

However, there’s one Baseball Writers’ Association voter who looked at that resume and said, “No way.”

That resume belongs to one Ichiro Suzuki, who, in his Hall of Fame acceptance speech on Sunday, let the sole dissenting vote among the 394 Baseball Writers’ Association voters know that he was keeping track.

“Three thousand hits or 262 hits in one season are achievements recognized by the writers. Well, all but one of you. And by the way, the offer for that writer to have dinner at my home has now expired,” Ichiro said as the crowd erupted in laughter.

Ichiro was elected to the Hall of Fame with 99.7% percent of the vote.

Joining Ichiro in this year’s class were Yankees and Indians great CC Sabathia and former ace reliever Billy Wagner. Dick Allen and Dave Parker were inducted posthumously.

Ichiro had an insane batting average of .311 throughout his 19-year career. He also stole 509 bases and won two batting titles.

He also notched the single-season hits record with 262 in 2004.

The snub from the Hall of Fame voter ensures that former Yankee legend Mariano Rivera will remain the only unanimous first ballot Hall of Famer. Rivera was elected to the hall in 2019 with 425 out of 425 votes.