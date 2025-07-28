Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper reportedly told Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to “get the f*ck out” of the team’s clubhouse and scotched any talk of implementing a salary cap.

MLB is the only major professional stick-and-ball league without a salary cap, and players have vociferously opposed the addition of such a rule to professional baseball.

According to ESPN, Harper jumped straight to the “no way” phase of the discussion the second commish Manfred broached the topic in the team’s clubhouse.

The report claims that during Manfred’s Philadelphia visit, Harper said the players would not be afraid to “lose 162 games” and go on strike in opposition to a salary cap. And he then stood up, addressed Manfred, and said, “If you want to speak about that, you can get the fuck out of our clubhouse.”

Reportedly, the commish was not amused and said he was “not going to get the fuck out of here.” He added that a salary cap is crucial to the future of MLB and to growing the game.

Critics have accused Manfred of holding his player meetings to drive a wedge between the players, to break down opposition, and to ease in a rule change for a salary cap.

While the players’ union continues to oppose the idea, the owners are keen to see it imposed anyway. And while revenue is up, so are salaries.

“Baseball’s revenues reached a record $12.1 billion in 2025, which represents a 33% increase over the last 10 years. During that time, the average player salary has increased roughly 18% from $3.82 million to a record $4.66 million in 2024,” CBS Sports reported.

