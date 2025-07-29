VIDEO: Fan Throws Green Dildo onto Court at WNBA Game

A prankster threw what turned out to be a green dildo onto the court during the matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night.

The game at the Gateway Center Arena came to a halt late in the fourth quarter over what was initially reported as a green object being thrown onto the court. It was later revealed to be a green dildo.

“The broadcast crew tried to determine what was going on until the camera found what the object was, and a brief glimpse at the green item, which turned out to be a sex toy, in question quickly sent the camera in another direction,” reported For The Win.

The video was later shared online:

The perpetrator has not been identified and remains at large.

The incident comes after a fan was ejected from the matchup between the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury this past Sunday for mocking Kahleah Cooper after her wig fell off while playing.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.