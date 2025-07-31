Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is taking aim at “dumb as f*ck” haters who claim her teammate Caitlin Clark is not the face of the WNBA.

Speaking on Wednesday on he new podcast, Show Me Something, Cunningham wasted no time letting Clark’s detractors know exactly what she thought of them.

“It pisses me off when people are like, ‘[Clark’s] not the face of the league,’” an incredulous Cunningham said. “When people try to argue that she’s not the face of our league or that our league would be where we’re at without her — you’re dumb as sh*t, you’re literally dumb as f*ck.”

Based on those comments, Cunningham seems to be making good on her vow to keep the podcast “unfiltered.”

This is not the first time Cunningham has come to Clark’s defense. She took up for her teammate most notably and forcefully last month when she slammed Connecticut’s Jacy Sheldon to the floor after Sheldon had raked Clark across the face.

Cunningham also spoke out against WNBA vets who had targeted Clark for rough treatment in a bid to “toughen” her up.

“It’s too much, I’m over it,” she said.

Cunningham’s co-host, West Wilson, made the argument so many have made when it comes to the brutal physical treatment of the league’s only true superstar.

“Why bully a person who has a huge role in growing your sport?” Wilson asked.

Cunningham’s podcast is part of a network owned by longtime sports talk radio host Colin Cowherd, called “The Volume.”