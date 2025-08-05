Conor McGregor Launches Online Petition to Land on Irish Presidential Ballot

Conor McGregor wants to enter the arena at least one more time, but this time, he wants to enter the arena of ideas.

The former UFC champ has launched an online petition on the site Change.org to rally his fans in Ireland and throughout the world to place him on the Irish presidential ballot.

“I, Conor McGregor, hereby declare my intention to seek the esteemed office of President of Ireland,” McGregor wrote on the petition on Monday. “The current constitutional framework, however, presents a significant barrier to democratic participation.

“The existing regulations mandate that a candidate must secure nominations from either twenty members of the Oireachtas or four county councils to be eligible for the ballot. This system, while intended to ensure a degree of political influence among candidates, inadvertently restricts the direct voice of the Irish electorate.

“In light of this, I propose a petition advocating for a modification of the nomination process to allow my name to be included on the ballot. I contend that the citizens of Ireland, both at home and abroad, should have the unhindered right to determine the candidates who appear on the presidential ballot. Therefore, I implore you to join me in this endeavor by signing this petition. Your support will be instrumental in championing a more inclusive and democratic electoral process, thereby empowering the people of Ireland to shape their own future.”

As McGregor notes, significant barriers remain between him and the ballot.

According to the Irish law, candidates must be a citizen of Ireland, be at least 35 years of age, and be nominated by: at least twenty members of the Houses of the Oireachtas (as of 2025, 174 TDs and 60 senators), or at least four of the 31 county or city Councils, or him- or herself, in the case of an incumbent or former president who has served one term.

McGregor’s petition approach is definitely a Hail Mary. Could a flood of signatures force change in the Irish political establishment? It’s unlikely, though crazier things have happened.

As of this writing, the petition has 9,316 signatures.