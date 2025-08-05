Patriots Defensive Coordinator Carted Off Field After Medical Scare

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams left the practice field on a cart on Monday after suffering from dehydration.

The team rushed a stretcher out onto the field to assist the stricken coach. However, after receiving treatment from Patriots medical staff, Williams was able to get onto the cart under his own power.

The 51-year-old coach is in his first year with New England, brought in under the regime of new head coach Mike Vrabel. Health issues have marred Williams’ time with the team; however, He missed OTAs and minicamp in May while dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

“Big T is here and ready to go,” Vrabel said of Williams before training camp began, according to the Boston Herald. “He’s been on the field with us the last couple of days, and players were excited to see him.”

In a conversation with ESPN following his battle with health issues in May, Williams took personal responsibility for his health struggles.

“Football is a job that obviously there is some stress involved,” Williams told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Just eating right. Working out. If you’re supposed to take any medication, take it. Like I told the players, we all think we’re invincible.

“I think a lot of times, when there are things you can prevent, and you don’t prevent them, that’s just not being smart. That’s what I’ve done the last couple of years, even longer. I’ve ignored doctors. I’ve ignored everyone and just kind of lived my life. While it was fun, I realize you have to take care of yourself. That’s what I’m doing.”

Williams has more than a decade of NFL coaching experience. Since 2012, the Los Angeles native has had stints with the Rams, Titans, Lions, Dolphins, and Raiders.