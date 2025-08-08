‘Tables Turned’: PETA Accuses Kraken of Promoting Fish Killing in Video Where Mascot Is Charged by Bear

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has taken the Seattle Kraken to task for promoting fish killing in a recent viral video where the team mascot and star player were charged by an Alaskan grizzly bear while filming a fly fishing in a state park.

Buoy joined Kraken forward John Hayden on a promotional fly-fishing trip in Katmai National Park while promoting youth hockey. The pair were having a grand old time until a crew member pointed out a grizzly bear who entered the camera shot from across the lake. The large Alaskan bear then made a couple of feinted charges at the player, mascot, and crew, causing them to disperse.

The video went viral, with most viewers finding the incident hilarious, especially since no one was hurt.

“While we were fishing, we had a pretty close call with a couple of bears,” Hayden said. “I want to blame it on Buoy here. They were pretty interested in his whole look. We got out of it OK, but it was a close call.”

PETA, however, found the episode less than funny and fired off a statement delighting in the “table turning” of having people chased off by a bear while promoting fishing.

“Buoy has wisely advised fans on Instagram to ‘always respect wildlife in their natural habitat,’ but fishing sends the opposite message—one that says it’s OK to injure or kill animals. Fish gasp and endure intense pain for over 20 minutes after being taken out of water—and even when released, they’ve been mutilated. Fish released after being hooked often die slowly from their injuries and the trauma of being handled. Imagine having a hook through your mouth, then having it yanked out, and being released. Hardly harmless,” PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk wrote to Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke.

He added, “Just as a grizzly bear decided to keep Buoy off his plate that day in Alaska, we hope your team will keep fish and other animals off theirs. Thank you for your consideration.”

The Kraken have yet to respond to PETA’s statement.