Oklahoma QB John Mateer Denies Sports Gambling Accusations

Oklahoma starting quarterback John Mateer has been accused of betting on college football games, reports say.

The redshirt junior found himself under a cloud of suspicion after social media users tracked down what appears to be the quarterback’s betting history and discussions in his Venmo transactions, the New York Post reports.

According to the claims, Mateer sent Venmo payments for “sports gambling (UCLA vs USC)” on November 20, 2022. There also appeared to be other gambling payments, as well. The listings for these supposed payments are dated during the year Mateer was a freshman.

The NCAA rule bans college athletes from gambling on sports.

The player, though, has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the notations in Venmo were just a “joke.”

“The allegations that I once participated in sports gambling are false,” Mateer wrote in a post on X. “My previous Venmo descriptions did not accurately portray the transactions in question but were instead inside jokes between me and my friends. I have never bet on sports. I understand the seriousness of the matter, but recognize that, taken out of context, those Venmo descriptions suggest otherwise. I can assure my teammates, coaches, and officials at the NCAA that I have not engaged in any sports gambling.”

Oklahoma has put out a statement saying that the school is aware of the Venmo allegations, but did not note if any investigation is underway.

The No. 18 Sooners will kick off the season at home against Illinois State next month.

