VIDEO: Dana White Confirms UFC’s July 4 White House Fight Card Is ‘Absolutely Going to Happen’

UFC President Dana White told CBS Mornings on Tuesday that the highly anticipated UFC 4th of July fight card at the White House in 2026 is going forward.

“It is definitely going to happen,” White said.

“When he called me and asked me to do it, he said, ‘I want Ivanka in the middle of this,'” White said. “So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be, and, you know, I put together all the renderings.”

The confirmation of next year’s Independence Day brawl at the White House is the second piece of big news for the UFC in as many days. On Monday, it was learned that the UFC inked a $7.7 billion streaming deal with Paramount. Under the terms of the deal, the UFC will simulcast some events on CBS. The deal will move the UFC away from relying on its traditional pay-per-view model. However, it will still offer some pay-per-view events.

“I don’t know if there’s a better way,” White said when talking about all the modern changes in how fights are broadcast. “There are so many disruptors in the world right now. Who would have thought taxi cabs would disappear or cable television would start to go away?”

White says that pay-per-view still has its place, but streaming services offer a way to reach broader audiences.

“Live sports, you have to watch live. You have to tune in. It is a destination watch,” he said. “Sports are a big deal to these streaming services.”

While many fighters, including recently retired UFC Heavyweight legend Jon Jones, have lobbied to be on next year’s 4th of July White House fight card, no fighters have officially been announced.