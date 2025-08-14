NFL Will Continue with Social Justice Messages in End Zones

The NFL will continue the inclusion of social justice messages in the end zones to complement causes with certain campaigns.

The end zones will include messages like the following: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “Choose Love,” or “Inspire Change.” The phrase “It Takes All of Us” will be on the opposite end zone for all games.

The league will use ‘End Racism’ along with ‘It Takes All of Us’ in the back of end zones for all international games for the second straight season,” reported ESPN. “The only change from 2024 is that ‘Inspire Change’ replaces ‘Vote.’ These messages will complement the league’s other cause campaigns such as Salute to Service and Crucial Catch, which will also appear in end zones during select weeks this season.”

Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility, told the Associated Press that the league will be consulting with players on causes important to them.

“We’re working hand-in-hand with players, and alongside our clubs, to amplify player voices and underscore what is most important to them,” said Isaacson. “For decades, the NFL and its players have been a unifying force in American culture and society that brings people of all cultures and backgrounds together to enjoy America’s most popular sport.”

“This is an honor and responsibility that the league takes seriously, which is why we actively invest in off-field programs and on-field initiatives that promote unity,” she added.

Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, will feature “Choose Love” for their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and will rotate messages throughout the season.

“Choose Love continues to resonate across the league,” Isaacson said. “It has become a unifying message of healing and hope, one that many players continue to wear voluntarily on helmet decals.”

“Players will again have the option to display one of the five messages on their helmets this season,” added ESPN. “Since 2017, the NFL has provided more than $460 million to dozens of grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations through its Inspire Change initiative, helping benefit communities in need.”

