The NCAA has officially sanctioned the Michigan Wolverines after their lengthy investigation into the sign-stealing scandal involving former assistant coach Connor Stalions.

“The Michigan football program committed violations involving an off-campus, in-person scouting scheme, impermissible recruiting inducements and communications, head coach responsibility rules, individuals’ failures to cooperate, and Michigan’s failure to monitor,” the NCAA said in a press release .

“The scouting violations orchestrated by former football staff member Connor Stalions were corroborated by interview testimonies, ticket receipts and transfer data and other evidence. “

Specifically, the program and its former employees, Stalions and former head coach Jim Harbaugh, will be hit with an eight and ten-year show-cause penalty, respectively. This punishment bans Harbaugh and Stalions from NCAA athletic activities for the duration of their respective punishments. In addition, current Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore has had his ban upped to three games. The school initially handed Moore a self-imposed two-game suspension. The panel added the opening game of the 2026 season to Moore’s ban.

Due to a recent rule change, Moore will not be allowed to coach the team the week of the games in which he is banned.

Former Michigan QB Denard Robinson also received a show cause penalty.

As for the program, Michigan was also fined the equivalent of the anticipated loss of postseason revenue in 2025 and 2026.

What does that mean in terms of real numbers?

According to ESPN, “Multiple sources familiar with Big Ten projected postseason revenues told ESPN to expect that number to be easily north of $20 million and perhaps above $25 million, as the CFP revenue significantly increases for Big Ten schools with the new contract in 2026.”

The NCAA neglected to give Michigan the multi-year postseason ban they could have because they didn’t want to punish the athletes for the actions of their coaches.

“As a result of Michigan’s most recent infractions case, three parties—Michigan, Harbaugh, and Moore—fall within the legislated window to trigger repeat violator status. Michigan’s repeat violator status, coupled with its Level I-Aggravated case classification, is sufficient grounds for a multiyear postseason ban. However, the panel determined that a postseason ban would unfairly penalize student-athletes for the actions of coaches and staff who are no longer associated with the Michigan football program. Thus, the panel determined a more appropriate penalty is an offsetting financial penalty instead of a two-year postseason ban.”

Nor did the NCAA vacate Michigan’s 2023 national championship.

Connor Stalions was accused of orchestrating a multi-year sign-stealing scheme in which he paid people to travel to the games of Michigan’s upcoming opponents to film the signals used by their coaching staffs.