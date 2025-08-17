WATCH: Jags, Saints Fans Brawl at Preseason Game in the Big Easy

Preseason games do not count and are not serious affairs in any sense unless you happen to be fans decked out in all your gear and determined to defend your team’s honor.

Then it’s very serious.

On Sunday, one exceptionally large man and another merely large man engaged in fisticuffs at the preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

This scrap had it all: a hockey move, an aborted single-leg takedown, and an insult-to-injury wardrobe malfunction.

The two attempted to gauge the range between each other with some wide, long-distance shots before the Jags fan in the Travis Hunter shirt decided to go for the single leg. His opponent, a man of significant girth, could not be budged, but also failed to make the Jags fan eat any shots while being caught in a compromising position.

The Jags fan quickly recovered from his error and landed a shot that seemed to make his opponent feel like Floyd Mayweather and start flashing his dukes. However, the next exchange saw the Jags fan partially connect on a punch that seemed to strike the Saints fan in the neck and cause him to slip on the doormat.

From there, it was ground and pound for the Jags fan until the Saints fan pulled off a cool reversal and put his opponent on his rear. However, due to the girth mentioned above, the Saints fan couldn’t jump on top of his opponent and ended up eating repeated shots to the head before having his shirt pulled over his head in a move that would have been well-suited to a hockey fight.

The shirt over the head soon became the least of the Saints fan’s worries, though, as his pants fell down while walking after the Jags fan.

While the Saints-Jags game ended in a tie, this scrap definitely did not. The Saints fan took a beating at home, and it wasn’t close.