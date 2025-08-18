Leftists Blast Lamar Jackson for Reposting Religious Message by Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Left-wing haters have gone off on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for reposting a message about Jesus Christ posted by popular conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Jackson, who is an openly religious Christian, reposted Kirk’s non-political message, which reads, “It’s all about Jesus.”

Naturally, the left-wing haters lined up to take shots at both Jackson and Kirk.

One X user acknowledged that Jackson was only interested in Kirk’s message about Jesus, but then pivoted and called Kirk “the second spawn of satan himself.”

Another leftist simp ridiculously said Kirk is pro-slavery, writing “Charlie Kirk would have my man in chains if it were up to him, — Lamar, embarrassing,” according to The Mirror.

Another slammed Jackson for not “knowing” who Kirk is.

However, far more praised Jackson for the post and blasted the left for attacking Christians:

