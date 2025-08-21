Bills Owner’s $100M Luxury Yacht Enrages Taxpayers Charged with Paying $850M for New Stadium

If you’re going to ask people to help you pay for something, you might want to hide your $100 million luxury yacht while you do it.

The luxury yacht owned by Buffalo Bills Owner Terry Pegula was spotted in the port of Newport, Rhode Island, and a video of the boat appeared on TikTok, where Bills fans wasted no time blasting the Pegulas.

Why?

Well, the Bills are in the process of building a brand new, $2.1 billion stadium. However, they’re not paying for this state-of-the-art structure by themselves. Instead, the taxpayers of the state of New York are providing $600 million, and the taxpayers of Erie County, where the stadium will be built, are paying $250 million.

So, naturally, when fans who are being taxed to fund a considerable portion of this stadium project were none-too-pleased when they saw a symbol of the lifestyle of their rich and famous owners on social media.

To make matters worse, the massive stadium project is already $560 million over budget.

“While we think it was easy here in Western New York,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul in January of 2024. “Getting it through the New York State Legislature, which has a lot of people from parts of the state that are not Buffalo, it was hard. But we got it done.”

It does indeed seem like “getting it through” would be a problem, given that many of the NFL fans in the state are Jets and Giants fans.

Terry Pegula has a reported net worth of $7.6 billion.