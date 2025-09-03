Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Says He Will Watch Eagles’ Banner Raising for ‘Motivation’

The Eagles have said they won’t be out there for the raising of their championship banner Thursday night, but Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he will be.

“I’m gonna watch it,” Lamb told Tommy Yarrish of the team site.

When asked why he wanted to watch his rival raise their championship banner, Lamb said, “motivation.”

“Shoutout to them for that, because I’ve still got brothers over there,” Lamb said. “It’s not really anything personal, but it’s something that I’m chasing.”

As for the Eagles, they’re drawing motivation by looking forward, not backward.

“I think from the outside, I think the city and everybody that’s been talking about it, but this building has been locked in,” Brown said, via Patrick McAvoy of SI.com. “We put that to bed long ago. We just ready to go. That’s over with. A lot of the players didn’t even experience that, so that’s over.”

Lamb and the Cowboys would like the luxury of not coming out for their championship banner raising next year. Dallas has not won a Super Bowl since the 1995-1996 season. The franchise is currently in the midst of a 29-year conference championship drought, the longest in the NFC.