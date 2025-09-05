UFC fighter Conor McGregor has taken another step in his campaign to be elected to Ireland’s presidency with a speech ripping the current government’s massive failures.

McGregor unleashed a two-and-a-half-minute speech pledging to fix the massive problems facing Ireland.

“In these times, this government has cost us our peace of mind, our security, our hope for the future, and the general well-being of Irish citizens nationwide has decreased dramatically,” he said, according to TMZ Sports.

Blasting the “incompetent failure of future generations,” the top fighter added that the government has been responsible for a huge rise in childhood homelessness and noted that tourism has plummeted.

“Ireland, as a master of martial combat, a solution-driven man, you will hear me speak on a problem but once — then it is action toward solution,” he said.

In his post of the speech on X, McGregor said, “As President, I will not sign any bill in law until it goes back to the people first! If you want to see my name on the ballot for the Presidency, I urge you to contact your local county councillors today and ask them to nominate me.”

“A president face-to-face with government officials with only one priority — to ensure that the country our founding fathers gave their life for is strictly adhered to on behalf of its citizens,” he said in his video.

McGregor also urged his fans and potential voters to call their local councilor to demand that they support McGregor’s entry onto the presidential ballot.

This might signal that he does not yet have the pledged support of the minimum four councils he needs to assure ballot access.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston