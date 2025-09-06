WATCH: Enraged Phillies Fan Forces Dad to Take Home Run Ball from Young Boy

A Phillies fan earned internet infamy on Friday night after she chased down the father of a young boy who had retrieved a home run ball for his son and berated the man until he took it from his child and gave it back to her.

To make matters worse, the young boy who was deprived of the ball was celebrating his birthday.

The foul deed occurred after Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run into the left field seats during Philadelphia’s game against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park.

Several fans raced over to get the ball. However, a man in a red Phillies shirt beat the other fans to the ball that had dropped into an empty row of seats and went back to hand it to his grateful son. This, however, did not sit well with a gray-haired female Phillies fan in a white shirt, who, apparently, felt that the ball landing in front of her seat entitled her to the prize.

The man and his son only managed to enjoy a brief moment of happiness before the enraged woman descended upon them.

After being publicly berated by the unhinged woman, the father took the ball from his son and handed it to her.

That wasn’t the end of the story, however. The little boy, Lincoln, was gifted some Marlins gear from the team.

And that wasn’t all. Next, Lincoln got to go to the Phillies locker room, where he received a signed bat from Harrison Bader.

Fans on X were quick to slam the woman for demanding the ball from a child.

“Who is this psycho @Phillies fan that demanded the ball from a kid?” one X user asked.

“Very well done! Shame on that fan for her arrogance and selfishness,” wrote another. “The kid was happy with just getting a baseball, and she had to make it all about herself and cause a scene. Glad the Phillies and Marlins stepped up and handled this with class.”

The Marlins won the game, 9-3.