VIDEO: Man Gets Stuck on Giant American Flag at Jets-Steelers Game

Someone tried to steal the moment from “Old Glory” on Sunday as a man became stuck on top of a giant American flag before the Jets’ home opener against Pittsburgh.

As is customary in many stadiums across the league, the Jets unfurled a giant American flag to honor America before the playing of the national anthem. Dozens of people hold the edges of the flag, keeping it stretched out and simulating waving by raising their arms up and down. What is not customary is what happened on Sunday, when a man could be seen on top of the flag, struggling to get off.

X users were quick to react.

“These colors don’t run (they crawl),” one user wrote.

“America said you’re not going anywhere, pal,” observed another.

“Embarrassing but funny,” a fan wrote. “Must have been a Jets fan.”

Another asked, “How does one accidentally wander onto a flag the size of a football field?”

The bizarre event was not a good omen for the Jets. They dropped the opener at home by a score of 34-32 to the Steelers, who were led by their former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Next up, the Jets will travel to Buffalo to take on their division rival. The Steelers will host the Seahawks.