The young fan who was seen popping several Ravens players on top of the helmet during Sunday night’s game and who earned a retaliatory shove from Lamar Jackson has now been banned from all NFL stadiums.

The fan, who was wearing a Josh Allen jersey, first slapped Ravens receiver DeAndre Hopkins on top of his helmet as the players were running past the stands. He then targeted Lamar Jackson, but Jackson was not in any mood to take the fan’s slap. He quickly retaliated by pushing the fan backwards.

WATCH:

The incident came after Hopkins made an amazing one-handed grab on a touchdown pass from Jackson, which at the time put the game firmly in the Ravens’ favor. The fan then began popping players on the top of the helmet as they walked past.

The fan was immediately ejected from the stadium, but Jackson was not penalized for his reaction.

“The fan who shoved Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins, and then got shoved by QB Lamar Jackson, has been ‘indefinitely banned from Bills and NFL stadiums’, per a team official,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. “The fan had been ejected after the shove Sunday night.”

The Bills went on to win the game in a 41-40 squeaker.

Jackson later said that he probably shouldn’t have reacted the way he did.

“He slapped me, and he was talking — so, I just forgot where I was for a little bit,” Jackson said after the game, according to the New York Post. “You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again. I learned from that.”

The Ravens are next set to host the division rival Cleveland Browns. Both Baltimore and Cleveland will be searching for their first win after the Browns lost to the Bengals at home, 17-16.

