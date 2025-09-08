WATCH: Ravens Lamar Jackson Retaliates After Being Shoved by Bills Fan

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shoved a Bills fan Sunday night, after the fan shoved him and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Near the end of the third quarter, Hopkins made a spectacular one-handed grab on a touchdown pass from Jackson, which seemed to put the game firmly in the Ravens’ hands. However, as Hopkins, Jackson, and the rest of the Baltimore offense were celebrating near the stands, a fan reached out and shoved/hit Hopkins in the head. Hopkins did not react to the hit, but after the fan did the same thing to Lamar Jackson, the Ravens QB shoved the fan backward.

While Jackson’s actions were purely defensive and it’s doubtful he will be disciplined over the incident, the former MVP promised to “learn” from the incident.

“I forgot where I was a little bit,” Jackson said after the game. “You’ve got to think in those situations. I’ll learn from that.”

Jackson and the Ravens have plenty to learn from after Sunday night. The Ravens choked away a 15-point lead with less than five minutes remaining in the game, despite having a defense many felt would be the best in the league.

The Bills won the game, 41-40.

Next, the Ravens will host the division rival Cleveland Browns. Both Baltimore and Cleveland will be searching for their first win after the Browns lost to the Bengals at home, 17-16.