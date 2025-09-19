George Kittle’s Wife Rails Against ‘Sick World’ After Backlash Due to Fake Charlie Kirk Quote

Claire Kittle, the wife of 49ers star tight end George Kittle, is lamenting a “sick world” after her husband faced intense vitriol online following the publication of a quote about murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk that was falsely attributed to him.

“This is clearly a fake quote,” Claire wrote on Instagram. “How sick is the world that someone actually took the time to write and post this, and about George of all people. What’s even more sickening is that George had to address this on social media because of the hate coming in. Leave us alone and goodnight.”

Kirk was murdered by an assassin’s bullet as he spoke at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and husband and father of two died from his wounds at a local Utah hospital.

A Facebook account purporting to be a 49ers fan site published the fake quote attributed to Kittle on Tuesday night.

“Football should be about the game, the competition, and the fans — no politics,” the post read. “Stop bringing up Charlie Kirk, because it has nothing to do with what we do on the field.”

On Wednesday night, Kittle took to social media to address the fake quote.

“I hope most of you realize that,” Kittle wrote, according to SFGATE. “Also, that above account only posts fake news/reports, please ignore them. The wild messages I’m receiving from people made me have to address it. Have a good night.”

According to SFGATE, Meta removed the fraudulent 49er fan account and dozens of others that were misattributing quotes to professional athletes.

In another Instagram post, Claire Kittle pleaded with social media users to do “research” before reacting to stories they see online.

“Don’t attack people based off the latest headline,” she said. “People suck. Be better.”

Kittle is currently on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during San Francisco’s Week 1 win over the Seahawks. He will be eligible to return in Week 4 against the Jaguars.