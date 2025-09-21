Bears’ Caleb Williams Wins Free Hot Dogs for All of Chicago with 4 TD Performance

Bears fans talk about Caleb Williams more than they talk about any other person. But this week, they’ll be talking about him with free hot dogs in their mouths.

The Weners Circle, a legendary hot dog joint in the Windy City, promised free hot dogs for all Chicagoans if Caleb Williams passed for four touchdowns against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Well, Williams lit up the Cowboys for 298 yards and the all-important four touchdowns, on his way to a 31-14 win over Dallas. So, on Tuesday, the hot dog joint will make good on their promise.

“Congrats, everybody, you got free hot dogs,” Williams said after the game.

Williams undoubtedly had the best performance of his career on Sunday. The game also marked a career highlight for his head coach, Ben Johnson, who celebrated his first career win since taking over in Chicago.