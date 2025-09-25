8th California HS Girls Volleyball Team Forfeits Game Against Team with Trans Player

The number of high school girls’ volleyball teams forfeiting against a team with a transgender player has risen to eight as pressure mounts on California’s radically permissive trans athlete rules.

As Breitbart News reported last week, seven Riverside-area high school girls’ volleyball teams had forfeited their games rather than play against a boy who identifies as a girl on the Jurupa Valley High team. Now, that number has risen to eight.

According to Fox News, Patriot High School forfeited its Sept. 26 match to Jurupa Valley in protest over Jurupa’s trans player.

“We can confirm the Patriot High School volleyball team will forfeit their September 26 match,” JUSD said in a statement.

This is the first school residing in Jurupa’s own district that has forfeited a game to avoid playing a trans player.

Over the last month, seven other schools have forfeited games, including Riverside Poly High School, Rim of the World High School, Orange Vista High School, AB Miller High School, Aquinas High School, Yucaipa High School, and San Dimas High School.

Three girls, two Catholics and one Muslim, have also filed a lawsuit against Jurupa Unified School District (JUSD), the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), and the California Department of Education (CDE), alleging that they were offended and their religious principles defiled when a boy was allowed to use the girls’ locker room.

Two of the girls, Alyssa McPherson and Hadeel Hazameh, said they left the team over their religious objections and discomfort for having a boy roam around in the girls’ locker room.

“Plaintiffs have been intimidated by an intentionally hostile environment created by Defendants wherein they were bullied by school officials to censor their objections to competing with, and against, a male and to sharing intimate and private spaces with a male,” the lawsuit says.

“Their faith emphasizes modesty, dignity, and the honoring of gender distinctions which must conform with one’s biological sex in both practice and identity,” the lawsuit adds.

California’s radical, left-wing Governor Gavin Newsom released a cynical response to the boycotts, claiming he didn’t make the trans rule and saying that if the state legislature wanted to change it, they could. However, he did not say if he’d sign such a bill, and since he has supported trans ideology in schools, it is highly doubtful he would sign a subsequent ban on trans athletes.

