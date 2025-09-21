7 Calif. Girls HS Volleyball Teams Forfeit Games Against Transgender Player

The number of girls’ high school volleyball teams that have forfeited games rather than play a school with a transgender player has risen to seven in the Riverside, California, area.

The schools have aligned against Jurupa Valley High after several girls from the school filed a lawsuit against the school, the district, and the state agencies that allowed a boy to join the girls’ volleyball team, Fox News reported.

Over the last few weeks, three more schools have joined the earlier four schools to forfeit games against Jurupa Valley. The schools that have refused to play against a trans player now include Riverside Poly High School, Rim of the World High School, Orange Vista High School, AB Miller High School, Aquinas High School, Yucaipa High School, and San Dimas High School.

Jurupa Valley was awarded another win by default on September 13, when Yucaipa High School refused to take the court.

Three girls, two Catholics and one Muslim, filed a lawsuit on September 9 against Jurupa Unified School District (JUSD), the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), and the California Department of Education (CDE), alleging that they were offended and their religious principles defiled when a boy was allowed to use the girls’ locker room.

Two of the girls, Alyssa McPherson and Hadeel Hazameh, said they left the team over their religious objections and discomfort for having a boy roam around in the girls’ locker room.

“Plaintiffs have been intimidated by an intentionally hostile environment created by Defendants wherein they were bullied by school officials to censor their objections to competing with, and against, a male and to sharing intimate and private spaces with a male,” the lawsuit says.

“Their faith emphasizes modesty, dignity, and the honoring of gender distinctions which must conform with one’s biological sex in both practice and identity,” the lawsuit adds.

The school countered that they have no power to refuse to allow a transgender student to do whatever he wants because the state of California has passed laws forcing schools to knuckle under to the demands of transgender advocates.

Radical, left-wing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office released a statement saying that the school and school district “have stated they follow existing state law — a law that was passed in 2013 and signed by Governor Jerry Brown (not Newsom) and in line with 21 other states. For the law to change, the legislature would need to send the Governor a bill. They have not.”

