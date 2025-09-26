Serena Williams Triggered by Cotton Plant Decoration in Ritzy NY Hotel: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Great’

Women’s tennis legend Serena Williams is speaking out after finding a decorative cotton plant in her 5-star New York hotel, saying in a video that seeing the plant did not make her “feel great.”

Williams, 43, posted a video to social media on Thursday that showed a cotton plant in a vase in the hotel’s hallway. The tennis legend asks her followers, “Alright, everyone. How do we feel about cotton as decoration?”

“Personally, for me, it doesn’t feel great.”

In another post, Williams describes the feel of the cotton to her followers, saying, “feels like nail polish remover cotton,” before appearing disgusted and walking off camera.

Williams visited New York in part to make an appearance at an event promoting her role in the SKIMS film, Bodies at Work.

Despite her cringey reaction to the plant at the end of her previous video, Williams included the plant again in the background of a subsequent post when praising SKIMS and Nike.

“Nike gave me the wings, SKIMS gave me the fit — together, they gave us a moment,” Williams wrote in her Instagram caption.

Most of the online reaction to Williams’ triggering by the cotton plant has been decidedly negative.

Serena Williams retired from professional women’s tennis in 2022, ending a career that saw her win 836 matches and earn $94,816,730 in prize money.