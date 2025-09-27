VIDEO: Louisville Ball Boy Fights to Get Ball Back After Pitt Pick 6

Not many people are willing to risk physical injury to do their job, but one ball boy from Louisville certainly is.

Pittsburgh cornerback Rasheem Biles intercepted a fourth-quarter pass from Louisville QB Miller Moss on Saturday to put the Panthers up two scores over the visiting Cardinals.

However, as Biles celebrated on the sidelines, a Louisville ball boy ran over and tried to steal the ball away. This prompted Biles to toss the pigskin behind his back in an effort to keep the ball away from the party-pooper ball boy.

Biles got the ball back and tossed it to a fan or family member in the stands.

However, the Louisville ball boy eventually got the ball, and the Cardinals ultimately got the win.

For those wondering why the ball boy put up such a fight, it’s because the ball belonged to Louisville.

In any event, the pick six would be the high-water mark for the Panthers. After taking a 17-0 first-quarter lead, the Cardinals outscored them 34-10 en route to a 34-27 win, running their record to 4-0.