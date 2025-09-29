There’s an unspoken rule between coaches and sideline reporters: Don’t ask hard questions, only give coach-speak answers, and let the coach go back to his team.

CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala apparently doesn’t play by those rules.

The Bears’ offense struggled in the first half against the Raiders, scoring only nine points, and Chicago, not surprisingly, found themselves on the short end of a 14-9 score.

After Johnson touched on some of the issues confronting the offense, Kinkhabwala followed up by asking, “OK, so what did you tell them to get things going?”

“That it wasn’t our brand of football. We’re capable of a lot more,” Johnson said. “So, we’re hitting the reset button here at halftime. We’re gonna come back and establish our identity here in the second half.”

Kinkhabwala then followed up by asking, “You need to change what you’re doing.”

Taken aback, Johnson replied, “I don’t know. You think so? “We’re gonna be just fine.”

However, as the caption in the post says, the mic appeared to cut the word “Do” from the front of Kinkhabwala’s sentence, and turned her question, which was, “Do you need to change what you’re doing?” Into a pointed and very confrontational, “You need to change what you’re doing.”

Ultimately, whatever Johnson told his team worked. The Bears outscored the Raiders 16-10 in the second half and went on to win the game 25-24.

Next up, the Bears will have a bye week before traveling to face the Commanders on Monday Night Football. The Raiders will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.