Police Officer Dies From Sideline Hit During College Football Game

A Florida Highway Patrol officer died following injuries he received after sustaining a hit on the sidelines during a college football game.

Trooper Craig Gaines, 58, died on September 19, nearly two weeks to the day after he worked security for Florida A&M head coach James Colzie during their game against Florida Atlantic on September 6.

“During the game, while on the FAMU sideline, Trooper Gaines was unintentionally struck by players at the conclusion of a play,” said a statement from the Fraternal Order of Police Florida State Lodge Facebook page. “Trooper Gaines initially ‘shook off’ the impact, but after experiencing pain and following an evaluation, it was concluded Trooper Gaines suffered a fractured leg.”

Gaines called for medical assistance on September 19 after feeling ill. Emergency medical teams arrived at his home, but could not reverse what they described as a “rapidly deteriorating” health condition.

Gaines served in the United States Navy before entering law enforcement in 2008.

“Florida Atlantic University Athletics is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Craig Gaines,” a spokesperson for FAU’s athletic department said in a statement, via the Palm Beach Post.

“We extend our condolences to the Gaines family, Florida A&M University, FHP, and to all those that knew and loved him.”

Gaines leaves behind a wife and three children.