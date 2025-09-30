Todd McShay Calls ESPN’s Paul Finebaum An ‘All-Time Coward’

In a weird twist, Alabama’s shocking defeat of Georgia on Saturday night earned ESPN’s Paul Finebaum a shot across the bow from a former colleague.

Finebaum, along with most of the state of Alabama, has been a critic of Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer. After Bama’s 24-21 upset win, former ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay took the occasion to not only express his happiness for DeBoer but also to blast Finebaum.

“It’s really good to see this for DeBoer,” McShay said on his Ringer podcast after the game. “Because it feels like if Alabama had lost this game after losing to Florida State, and Florida State just lost to Virginia… that place is vicious. Watch that trash, Paul Finebaum, to see how vicious… It’s just not good. It’s just not good. Humanity. Get my little shot in at Paul, one of the all-time cowards.”

McShay followed that up with a prophetic warning: “Next week, I can let it all unleash,” he said. “We’ll explain why later.”

It’s unclear what beef McShay has with Finebaum. McShay made regular appearances on Finebaum’s show during his time at the “4-letter network,” in which the two never clashed or had any significant on-air disagreements.

While it’s tempting to believe that McShay may be targeting Finebaum due to the former’s Monday announcement that he’s considering a run for Senate in Alabama, McShay posted his attack on Finebaum on Saturday, two days before he announced.

For the attack to be politically motivated, McShay would have had to know that Finebaum was set to announce, which seems unlikely.