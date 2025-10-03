Jerry Jones Reveals His Thoughts About an International Super Bowl

Any hope that Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones would stand as a bulwark against the NFL’s seemingly tireless drive to host a Super Bowl overseas can officially be abandoned.

In his weekly interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said that he’s changed his mind on the idea of hosting our nation’s most-watched sporting event on foreign soil.

“I’m for anything that promotes the growth or expands the eyeballs for the NFL,” Jones said. “That has been really the goal and the practice of the NFL, certainly ever since I’ve been involved. There’s no question that having [a Super Bowl] internationally shouldn’t take away from our fan interest and eyeballs in the United States, and should add significantly [to interest] around the world, outside the country. In general, I’m for that.”

Jones referenced his previous opposition to the idea by saying that learning to change his mind has helped him achieve success.

“It helps if you learn to change your mind and not be embarrassed about it,” Jones said. “I’ve had to do it a lot, and the more I’ve done it, the more successful I’ve been.”

Under the leadership of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the league has consistently sought increases in the number of games played overseas and has publicly spoken of reaching 16 foreign games per year, which would essentially be one game per team.

Additionally, the league has discussed the possibility of having an NFL franchise permanently based in London.