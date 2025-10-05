Pirates Fan Who Fell 20 Feet Over PNC Park Rail Faces ‘Prowling’ Charges

The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who was injured after falling 20 feet over a railing at PNC Park in May is now facing charges after being accused of harassing an ex-girlfriend.

Kavan Markwood, 20, was charged with misdemeanor counts of prowling and loitering after he was arrested outside the home of an ex-girlfriend. The woman accused him of trying to break into her home, according to Fox News.

The young man was arrested at around 3 a.m. on September 28, and officers said that he was intoxicated in their report.

Markwood was last in the news in May when he fell over a railing atop the Clemente Wall at PNC Park during a Pirates game with the Chicago Cubs.

Unsurprisingly, alcohol was involved in the fall.

The Pirates invited Markwood to throw out the first pitch during the team’s September 20 game against the Athletics.

