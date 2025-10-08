VIDEO: Cardinals Fine Head Coach Jonathan Gannon $100K for Sideline Altercation with Player

The Arizona Cardinals are fining head coach Jonathan Gannon $100,000 after his sideline altercation with running back Emari Demercado.

“Sources: Cardinals are fining HC Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for his sideline altercation with RB Emari Demercado, who dropped the football before crossing the goal line Sunday on what would’ve been a 72-yard touchdown run,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. “There will be no further discipline for Gannon.”

With a chance to put the finishing touches on what looked like a sure victory against the Titans, Demercado intentionally dropped the ball at the goal line and let the fumble go out of the back of the end zone. Turning what should have been a 72-yard touchdown run into a touchback.

Afterwards, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon came over and got in Demercado’s ear as his teammates were consoling him. Before walking away, Gannon delivered a blow to Demercado’s midsection or chest area.

Gannon spoke to reporters on Monday, saying he regretted the interaction.

“I woke up this morning and didn’t feel great about it, honestly,” Gannon said. “So in the team meeting, I addressed it, I apologized to Emari, and apologized to the team. I just told them I let the moment of what happened get the better of me.”