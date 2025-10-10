Micah Parsons Lashes Out After Seeing Eagles Run Tush Push Four Times in a Row

The chorus of disapproval wishing to see the Tush Push banned includes not only fans, media, and team executives but also players, such as Green Bay’s Micah Parsons.

After watching the Eagles run the controversial play four times in a row last night and score a touchdown, Parsons took to social media to express his feelings on the subject.

“This is not football!” Parsons wrote on X, along with a pair of trash emojis.

It didn’t help matters that the Eagles were obviously offside on one of the plays, a crucial 4th & 1, and the infraction went uncalled by the officials.

The repeated Brotherly Shoves drew lusty boos from the New York crowd.

“This is why tush push needs to be banned. Football is supposed to be entertainment,” Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy wrote on X. “This ruins the game. No different than changing pass interference rules for more scoring. Nobody wants to watch this sh*t.”

The problem is, 10 out of the 32 NFL franchises apparently did want to see this sh*t. At the league’s annual owners’ meeting in May, a resolution to ban the Tush Push was put forward by the Green Bay Packers. A ban would require 75% support (24 teams) to vote in favor of eliminating the play. However, only 22 teams voted in favor of the measure, and the play remained legal.

However, before that vote took place, there weren’t many viral videos showing Eagles linemen jumping offsides. In fact, the primary reason the Packers used for banning the play was potential player injury, which was not statistically supportable.

Now, with multiple videos showing clear false starts by Eagles linemen and the officials doing nothing about it, the play likely has a much better chance of being banned if the argument shifts to the apparent fact that the referees cannot properly officiate the play.