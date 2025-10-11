Before Indiana made headlines for their upset win over the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Hoosier head coach Curt Cignetti went viral for being a different kind of upset.

During the second quarter of a crucial top ten matchup between the 7th-ranked Hoosiers and 3rd-ranked Ducks, Indiana attempted to convert a 3rd & 1 by having quarterback Fernando Mendoza pass to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt.

But, before Sarratt could catch the pass, the Ducks’ cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. made contact with the receiver before breaking up the pass.

An incensed Cignetti exploded at an official on the sideline, demanding to know why the Oregon player was not flagged for holding or interference.

While college football officials are more than accustomed to having to deal with irate coaches, this particular crew seemed to believe that Cignetti’s eruption went too far, and a sideline warning was issued. However, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. The referees declined to include penalty yardage on the sideline warning, even though the rule book allows them to do so.

While Cignetti was no doubt pleased not to have been assessed any penalty yardage, his discontent was still palpable by the time of his halftime interview.

But, at the end of the day, Cignetti’s emotions were no doubt soothed by the Hoosiers’ 30-20 victory that will go a long way towards sending his team up the college football rankings and solidifying their playoff spot.