Bill Belichick Breaks Silence Amid Reports of Looming Exit from North Carolina

Once again, North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick is saying that you can’t believe everything you read on the internet.

Reports that the legendary NFL coach may be negotiating a buyout with North Carolina following a 38-10 thumping at the hands of rival Clemson, percolated online last week. Such reports were further fueled by the suspension of a defensive assistant, prompting some to question whether the school would use the scandal of a defensive coach giving improper benefits to a player’s family as a pretext for parting ways with Belichick.

Belichick addressed those rumors Monday with reporters.

“That’s just categorically false. There’s no truth to that. I’m glad I’m here,” Belichick said.

When asked if he believes his plan is working, Belichick was emphatic.

“100 percent, yeah. It’s a learning curve, but we’re all in this together.” Belichick added that he feels like North Carolina will experience success, “like everywhere else I’ve been.”

Belichick acknowledged the angst of fans after the program’s 2-3 start but urged patience while offering an optimistic outlook.

“Everybody’s most interested in the final score, and I’m atop that list … You build a culture, you build a program, and eventually the results will come. Hopefully that’ll happen as soon as possible,” Belichick said, according to Marks.

College football journalist Ollie Connolly first reported rumors of a potential buyout negotiation between Belichick and the school.

Connolly’s report stated that the former NFL head coach and UNC had discussed “buyout options.”

“Per sources: Bill Belichick has discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy. Belichick has signaled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media.”

Both Belichick and North Carolina have denied the accuracy of Connolly’s report.

With the future Hall of Fame coach and UNC apparently willing to move forward together, the Tar Heels aim to shift the conversation around the program to more positive topics after they take on the California Golden Bears Saturday night.