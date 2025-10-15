President Trump threatened to pull the 2026 FIFA World Cup games from Boston should Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu fail to decrease crime.

Trump issued his threat during a press conference with Argentinian President Javier Milei at the White House.

“We can take them away. I love the people of Boston. And I know the games are sold out, but the mayor is not good. There are worse than her. At least she’s intelligent. You know, some are extremely low IQ. Those bother me more. She’s intelligent, but she’s radical left,” Trump said.

“The answer is yes, if somebody’s doing a bad job, and if I feel there’s unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, ‘Let’s move it to another location,’ and he would do that. He wouldn’t love to do it, but he’d do it, very easily, he’d do it. And this is the right time to do it,” the president added.

The president issued his threats after a “group of people took over one of the city’s streets in a violent incident this week,” according to the New York Post.

The president of a union that represents Boston police officers said that people who took part in a recent street takeover in the city were “hell-bent” on attacking law enforcement officials. According to the Boston Police Department, over 100 people were involved in the takeover that involved street racing just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 5. Officers found people trying to attack police cruisers with fireworks, cones, poles and other items.

Trump also said he might pull the 2028 Summer Olympics out of Los Angeles for similar reasons.

“I could say the same thing for the Olympics,” he said. “If I thought LA was not going to be prepared properly, I’d move it to another location.”