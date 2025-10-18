Packers’ Flight to Play Cardinals in Arizona Delayed More Than 5 Hours

Road trips are hard. They’re even harder when the plane doesn’t work and you have to wait more than five hours for a new one.

That’s the predicament the Green Bay Packers found themselves in on Saturday, as the plane that was supposed to carry the players and coaches to Arizona for their game against the Cardinals was found to have mechanical problems. This discovery resulted in a lengthy delay of more than five hours as the team waited for a replacement aircraft to fly in from Detroit.

The team’s plane, which carries the staff, reportedly left on time at 1:15 p.m. CST, with the second plane being set to take off at 1:30 p.m. CST, according to ESPN.

The mechanical issues were not discovered, however, until the team was already on the plane. So, instead of getting to relax and move around the terminal, the team had to sit on the tarmac.

After the long wait and having to move to another plane, the team didn’t start taxiing for takeoff until 7:21 CST, making it a delay of well over five hours.

The Packers are coming off a 27-18 win over Cincinnati and currently sit atop the NFC North. The Cardinals are hoping to rebound from a 31-27 loss to the Colts and start clawing their way out of last place in the NFC West.