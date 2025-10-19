Dolphins Bench Tua Tagovailoa After Disastrous 3-INT Performance

The Miami Dolphins reached multiple low points on Sunday. Not only were they blown out 31-6 by a hapless one-loss Browns squad, but they also benched their starting quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa, who only two weeks ago called his teammates out publicly for a lack of commitment, was benched in favor of rookie backup Quinn Ewers after throwing three interceptions.

The Browns returned one of the picks for a touchdown, and another interception gave them the ball at the one-yard line.

By the 8-minute mark of the fourth quarter, head coach Mike McDaniel had seen enough and benched his starter.

While no official statement has been made on Tagovailoa’s status for next week, much less the rest of the year, it’s entirely possible that the former Alabama national champion has played his last down in a Dolphins uniform.

McDaniel criticized Tagovailoa for his press conference in which he was critical of his teammates, and getting blown out by the Browns is just about the lowest you can get.

At this point, Miami would be better off finding out what they have with Ewers, since they already know what they emphatically do not have with Tagovailoa.

However, Ewers’s first drive was terrible. After nearly throwing a pick on the first play, he completed his first pass for a loss and fumbled the snap on the third.

So, things did not improve.

The Dolphins are currently 1-6, and the only thing keeping them out of last place in the AFC East is the winless Jets.